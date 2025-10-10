Work Culture Difference Between India And Europe Shocks Redditor: 'Can We Indians...'

An employee working for a European firm has gone viral on social media for sharing a post about the work culture difference between India and Europe. In a now-viral Reddit post titled, "Work Culture Shock: India vs Europe", the user posted a screenshot of a Teams conversation where the European colleagues nonchalantly explained their plans of being absent from work.

One of the workers said they were going to take a leave on Monday, followed by work from home (WFH),/personal time for the rest of the week.

"Good morning! Heads up on my schedule next week. I am off Monday, then WFH/personal time the rest of the week. I have my 3 kids, as my wife is out of town. I'll keep the team posted if I cannot attend individual meetings," wrote the employee, while another simply informed: "Sorry team, I cannot make today."

The Indian employee who posted the screenshot asked: "Can we Indians post like this in Teams?"

'Culture difference'

As the post gained significant traction online, a section of social media users marvelled at the simplicity of communication in Europe, whilst others pointed out how such an arrangement would not work in India.

"It's not just a work culture difference, it's the actual culture difference. Indians are spoon-fed and fear-driven from the beginning, not interest-driven," said one user while another added: "I work for a UK-based company, have a British manager and this is exactly how we work. Don't even have to give a reason for taking the leaves."

A third commented: "See the reason why the toxic culture is so prevalent in India because a lot of Indians are enablers. It's the harshest truth. Many people are simply people pleasers and they think going the extra mile, working with fever and idk what not will gain them a positive image."

A fourth said: "Europeans can say that because their labour laws genuinely protect employees. The less said about Indian laws, the better."