Woman's Video On Hockey Player Ditching Her Friend Gets 27 Million Views

A video is going viral on social media in which a woman is accusing a hockey player of ghosting her friend after being in relationship for eight years. The alleged break-up story has blown up on TikTok, where the video was first posted, amassing 27 million views, according to HITC, a British news and entertainment website. There are also speculation about who the unnamed hockey player is, with some users claiming it's Jeremy Bracco, the American professional ice hockey player, the outlet further said in its report.

This is wild. This woman was ghosted by a pro hockey player after being in a relationship for 8 years. pic.twitter.com/KPE1Qi9QpX — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 6, 2023

The video was shared as part of the 'Put A Finger Down Challenge' on TikTok, where users post funny things about themselves. It has, however, become a way for users to share most outrageous tales.

The video was posted on November 3, in which author and TikTok creator Emma Noyes asked users to "put a finger down" if the following ever happened to them, before starting with the alleged dating story, the HITC report said. It later appeared on other social media platforms.

In the video, Ms Noyes said a friend of hers had been seeing a professional hockey star for eight years and he was "the love of her life". The couple were based in US but due to an offer that offered "insane amount of money", the hockey player moved to Russia.

Everything was fine for a few months, but trouble started in February when the hockey player was scheduled to return. He came back but stopped all contacts with Me Noyes' friend.

She also said in the video that the man's family said he had gone on a vacation but he never responded to any of her friend's text messages.

A month later, the hockey player uploaded a photo of a girl that shocked Ms Noyes' friend. On November 3, the player uploaded another photo of the girl, and this time she had a ring on her finger.

Since then, intense speculation has been going on about the identity of the hockey player, with many users claiming it's Jeremy Bracco.