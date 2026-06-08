Woman's Take On Expensive School Trips and Parenting Costs Divides Internet

An X post about the growing cost of raising children in urban India has triggered an online debate, with social media users discussing whether increasing expenses are influencing family planning decisions. The conversation began after a user shared details of a friend's spending on her son's travel and lifestyle expenses.

X user Alka Gurha posted that a friend paid Rs 2.5 lakh for her son's school trip to Japan when he was in Class 8. The user added that an extra Rs 50,000 was spent on shopping during the trip, including a branded limited-edition shoe that cost Rs 19,000. AG further said that three months earlier, the same parent had spent Rs 90,000 on a three-night trip to Goa, along with additional cash for expenses.

Check Out The Post Here:

Referring to these costs, Alka Gurha questioned whether it was surprising that people choose to have only one child.

Social Media Reaction

The post quickly went viral and attracted a wide range of reactions from users. Many joined the discussion on the rising costs associated with parenting, education and lifestyle expectations among urban families.

While some users agreed that raising children has become increasingly expensive and can place significant financial pressure on parents, others argued that the expenses mentioned in the post were matters of personal choice rather than necessities.

One user commented, "Every child deserves experiences worth remembering."

Another user noted, "You can send your children to school with less fee."

"Is this for real," added a third user.