Woman's Detailed 'Husband Application' Google Form Goes Viral, Sparks Online Reactions

Arin Patterson, a single woman in the United States, is going viral because of her creative way of searching for a life partner. She created a detailed "husband application" using a Google Form, shared it on social media and pinned it. The unusual approach quickly went viral, attracting more than 240 potential suitors eager to fill out the questionnaire.

The 36-year-old, who is from Charlotte, North Carolina, explained that standard dating platforms often felt like a waste of time, and decided to design a custom application, hoping to filter out unserious matches.

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"I'm open to meeting a handsome, intelligent, kind, loyal, and generous man who's interested in coffee dates, dinner dates, good conversation and seeing where things go," Patterson wrote in the form.

In the form, she asked direct, practical questions about lifestyle and relationship goals. For example, the applicants were asked about their career ambitions, daily routines, and personal habits.

She also asked about long-term intentions, views on marriage, and expectations regarding family life. The form also gave applicants space to share their expectations and non-negotiables.

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Watch the video here:

"A good amount [of my dates] have been through the dating apps and just meeting people that way because that's socially acceptable," Patterson told the New York Post.

"I have met people in person and gone on dates that way. I'm always open to people setting me up... I have done literally everything that I know to do, which is how I got to the husband application."

Social media reaction

The form quickly went viral across social media platforms, sparking a lively debate online. "This is definitely bold and innovative! Please keep us up to date on your results," one user wrote in the comment section.

"I'm praying that you are blessed with someone genuine, loving, caring and a PROVIDER and PROTECTOR," another user wrote.

"This is so cool. I'm gonna borrow this, please, for my search!" a third user praised her initiative.

"Women like this are rare, open, honest, and putting it all out there; she is amazing based on that alone any man would be blessed to find her!" a fourth user said.