Woman Wins Rs 1.4 Crore Lottery Scrolling Phone, Unable To Sleep

A sleepless night turned into a $150,000 (Rs 1.4 crore) jackpot for a woman in North Carolina after she played an online lottery game. Mooresville resident Sue Rowley told lottery officials she was struggling to fall asleep on the night of July 8. To pass the time, she picked up her smartphone and decided to play digital instant lottery games. Her boredom paid off instantly when she won the massive lottery prize.

Rowley won her big prize on a lucky $30 play on the new Tumbling Treasures game. As per the lottery officials, the odds of winning a prize as big as Rowley did are an astonishing one in two million.

She explained that she struggled to believe what she was seeing on the screen because such a large win was something she never expected to happen

"It was late at night and I was just fiddling around playing when it happened," Rowley said, adding: "I just didn't believe it at the time because this is not a normal occurrence."

Rowley claimed her prize at lottery headquarters Monday (Jul 13) in Raleigh. After required federal and state tax withholdings, she took home $108,023.

"We are pretty excited," Rowley said.

Rowley successfully converted a frustrating bout of insomnia into an unexpected, life-changing financial fortune, which she now plans to use to do some home renovations.

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Buddhist Monk Becomes Millionaire

Last month, a Buddhist monk became an overnight millionaire after winning his bank's lucky draw. Chan Chai Siang, 73, a former factory worker who now lives in a hermitage, won RM 1 million (Rs 2.28 Crore ) from Bank Simpanan Nasional.

The monk said the prize was not the result of divine intervention but rather a matter of karma, describing it as a consequence of actions from previous lives rather than a blessing. He added that he had never made any vows or special prayers for financial gain.