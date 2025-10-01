US Man Wins Rs 17 Crore On Scratch-Off Ticket Bought 'On a Whim'

A 32-year-old man from Wayne County, Michigan, is celebrating a life-changing win after purchasing a scratch-off lottery ticket on a spontaneous decision. The lucky winner visited Fleck's Fresh Mart on Michigan Avenue in Canton, where he noticed the 100X scratch-off tickets and decided to buy a few, despite not usually playing that particular game.

"I don't usually play the 100X game, but I bought a few on a whim while I was at the store," he told Michigan Lottery officials.

Also Read | Google Gemini Photo Editing Prompts To Create Stunning Dussehra Looks This Festive Season

As he began scratching the tickets, he was stunned to see a match on number 11, revealing a $2 million (Rs 17 Crore) top prize. Initially, he couldn't believe his eyes. "I kept asking myself: 'What does this mean?' because I didn't believe I really won $2 million at first," he said.

To confirm his win, the man asked his mother to double-check the ticket. She confirmed the win, leading to overwhelming excitement.

"When my mom looked the ticket over and told me it was a $2 million winner, I was so excited I didn't know what to do with myself!" he said. "Turning 20 into $2 million is unbelievable and still doesn't feel real. I don't think it's going to fully sink in until I cash the check."

The lucky player has chosen to put the winnings into savings, securing his financial future. This win is one of the top prizes available in the 100X scratch-off game offered by the Michigan Lottery.