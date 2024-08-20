Woman Wears Shorts To Job Interview, Sent Home. Viral Video Sparks Debate

Her video quickly went viral on TikTok and X (formerly Twitter), amassing 34 million views.

A woman claims she was sent home from a job interview for wearing shorts, which the recruiter deemed unprofessional. However, the job-seeker, named Tyreshia, defended her outfit choice.

In a TikTok video, Tyreshia insisted she did nothing wrong by wearing black shorts to the interview and provided a full view of her outfit, stating she was "dress-coded."

"The recruiter rejected me because of this!" she wrote in the text overlay, showing the outfit that led to her being sent home. Although she was given the option to change and return, Tyreshia refused on principle.

"So, I just got dress-coded during an interview," she explained in the video. "They decided to reschedule the interview for tomorrow. But before that, the lady asked if I wanted to go change and come back. I said no."

Her video quickly went viral on TikTok and X (formerly Twitter), amassing 34 million views.

wearing shorts to an interview is absolutely insane. i'm honestly surprised they offered to reschedule. pic.twitter.com/O9PiFIDBJK — 𝕛𝕒𝕟𝕖𝕒 (@heyyitsjanea) August 15, 2024

The consensus on X was that her outfit was inappropriate for a job interview, though a few people voiced their support.

"Office appropriate and interview appropriate is different. She just learned that lesson," wrote one X user. "Do not wear shorts to interview people. What are we doing?" another said.

"If she walked into an interview with me in shorts there wouldn't be a reschedule," an X user opined. "I'm more concerned about why she thinks this is ok, to the extent of making a video about it," a user said.

"Counterpoint: performative professionalism is an archaic concept that only exists to make power-hungry recruiters feel something in their hollow existences. Unless the outfit is actively offensive or sexualised, the only time dress should be a factor is if it's a front-facing job," an X user said.