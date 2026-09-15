Woman Sheds 80 Kg Of Body Weight, Shares Emotional Message In Viral Video

British content creator Emily Jones has shared an emotional throwback video filmed the night before her gastric bypass surgery, opening up about her decision to undergo weight loss surgery for health reasons. The body-positive influencer, who candidly documents her journey on Instagram following the deaths of both her parents within six weeks of each other, said the clip was recorded more than two years ago.

"What am I afraid of? Lots of things," Jones says in the emotional video. "This is the first time that I will be having any kind of procedure or surgery done without my mum and dad being around."

Watch the video here:

She then stops recording as her voice begins to crack with emotion. The video later cuts to a more recent clip showing her after surgery, smiling as she walks in the sunshine.

"If you think this is just about weight loss... then you've missed the entire point" Jones captioned the montage. "I came across this video that I filmed the night before my gastric bypass surgery, talking about how I was feeling and my fears right before this big turning point in my life. It's wild to watch it back now on the other side of it all."

Jones added that "grief has been a big part" of her story after her parents died within six weeks of one another and her mom was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour.

"Sometimes the physical is truly a manifestation of what is going on inside, and it was time for me to shake the monkey off my back and start living for ME," she wrote. "Wish I could give this frightened little girl a big hug and tell her everything is going to be ok".

After losing 75 kg following gastric bypass surgery, Jones went on to shed even more weight after undergoing a procedure to treat lipedema.

In another video, she said her weight-loss journey was never about "hating" herself before the surgery.

"Change doesn't always mean that you must hate the old version of you," Jones wrote. "Change can come from the greatest of self-love and care. This is so much more than 'just' plastic surgery."