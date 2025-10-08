Woman Shares Personal Experience, Says "Think Twice Before Being Nice To Cab Drivers", Internet Reacts

A social media post urging women not to share personal mobile numbers with cab drivers went viral. In a Reddit post, a woman revealed that she took a cab in Gurugram, and the driver seemed "nice" initially, but what happened later gave her "anxiety".

She praised the driver for re-routing without hassle when the roads were blocked, and when the ride ended, she paid via application. But later felt that she should pay Rs 100 more as a tip "since he was being a good service provider". But he returned the tip.

"I noticed he sent the money back almost immediately. I was like fine i guess he doesn't want it or he thinks i sent it by mistake. Didn't feel the need to explain and it was late night so i let it go," she wrote.

He returned the tip, but what happened afterwards was scary. The driver started sending text messages on WhatsApp. "I immediately blocked his number," she said, explaining that the driver took her number from her Paytm UPI ID, which she changed.

"And this guys wasn't a young dude, he was a middle aged man! Even after i blocked him he tried to reach me on paytm and blocked him there too and complained on the app. It is honestly so fucking scary since he dropped me near to my home. It is giving me anxiety tbh," the woman said.

Social media reaction:

"Bhai ladkiyo ko jeene kyun nhi deti h ye duniya. Hadd h!" (Why this world is not letting women live)," one user wrote.

"Hope you are safe now Do not worry keep your house locked and secured," another wrote.

"This keeps happening to me as well!! It's been even more frequent since I've been in Gurgaon," a third user stated.