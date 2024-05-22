Woman Says She Is First To Leave Her Hometown And Get Master's Degree. Read Her Story

Social media users called Ms Taukari's journey "exceptional".

A woman who chose to delay her marriage and pursue a career in a new country is going viral online for sharing her inspiring journey. Taking to LinkedIn, Aishwarya Taukari said last week she became the first in her family to graduate with a master's degree. Ms Taukari, who is currently working as a consultant in New Zealand, also became the first woman to leave her hometown in India, attend college, earn a degree, build a career, work in an office, and move to a different country. In her post, Ms Taukari shared that her journey was anything but easy, however, she also hopes that her achievement will pave the way for others.

"Last week I became the first in my family to graduate with a master's Degree. I am now confident that I won't be the last. The youngest of 4 children. I am the first woman to leave my hometown, go to college, get a degree, build a career, go to office and move to a different country," Ms Taukari wrote in her LinkedIn post.

She shared that her journey sounds fun, but it was anything but easy. She was the first to play cricket with neighbourhood boys and run for cover when her mother came looking for her. She made sure her soft voice wasn't lost in a room full of noise, and she was bold enough to say no to an early marriage, Ms Taukari shared.

She further said she influenced her family to let her make her own educational choices. At the age of 19, she travelled for an internship outside her hometown, and by 21 she moved to Mumbai. She challenged herself academically, studying at "one of the toughest communication schools even when many at home believed it was all too out of reach for small-town girlies".

Ms Taukari shared that her professional journey included working at one of the largest PR firms, pausing a promising career to reorganise her life, and taking 2.5 years to focus on learning, volunteering, and living on her terms. She then packed up and moved to a different country, returned to university as a working woman, and didn't give up even when her experience was questioned.

"To be the first to do anything, anywhere is very scary. To be the first doesn't mean to be perfect. It's not an overnight journey that happens without any hiccups, wrong choices and U-turns. God knows I've made so MANY mistakes along the way," Ms Taukari wrote.

"Above all stop focussing on the naysayers and find your own light... Keep pushing. It'll all come together someday and even if it doesn't you'd have grown a lil more stronger than you were yesterday," she continued.

Since being shared, Ms Taukari's post has gone viral on LinkedIn. Her post has accumulated more than 4,000 reactions and several comments. Social media users praised her for breaking barriers and called her journey "exceptional".

"What a fantastic account of an exceptional journey! Dear Aishwarya! You will doubtless inspire many others in your family and even strangers! We don't know each other, and I am near 80, yet your story motivates me to talk about you to young people I know.

I wish you the very best in the future. May you climb higher and touch the stars!" wrote one user.

"Amazing Aishwariya :) Reading this makes me so happy that we are building something for ourselves. More power to you. I can resonate with you on many things. I moved to a new country to start a new life, starting as an international student," said another.

"I mean it from the very core of my heart, your story, rather reality, did leave behind a strong impact on mine. You go, Girl! Congratulations to you for all that you have achieved and all that you are yet to do," expressed a third.