Woman Takes Plane Seat Upgrade And Leaves Ex With His Son After Breakup, Internet Defends Her

The Reddit post has accumulated more than 10,000 votes.(Representative pic)

A woman is going viral online for sharing that she took a business class upgrade for herself after breaking up with her boyfriend on a trip and leaving him and his son in the economy. In a Reddit post shared to the popular "Am I The A**hole?" subreddit, the woman detailed the inflight situation. She explained that she had been dating a man she named Matt for around one year and his child, who she gave the name Alex, was from a previous relationship. The couple had decided to go on a vacation and ended up needing to take Alex with them.

"The flights were over eight hours long and I have booked the tickets for all of us. During the flight and the [vacation] I have spent nearly all my time looking after Alex while Matt had the time of his life. Some things came to my attention (he was still seeing his ex) which resulted in us breaking up at the end of our stay," her Reddit post read.

In the post, the woman said that while flying back home a flight attendant approached her partner asking him if he would like to be upgraded to business class. The woman then chimed in to explain that she purchased the plane tickets using her own account, so the upgrade should go to her.

"The flight attendant was trying to argue at first as she assumed Alex was my child, but I told her that's not the case and ended up having an upgrade so I can relax after spending all this time looking after Alex," she continued.

However, after the flight, fellow passengers made the same assumption as the flight attendant that she was Alex's mother and should've given the seat upgrade to Matt instead of taking it herself.

After posting her in-flight situation on Reddit, many people in the comments section defended the woman's decision to take the seat upgrade. Some users even pointed out the flight attendant's "sexist" behaviour for deciding a father deserved time away from the child instead of the mother.

"I don't understand why so many people think Matt deserved the upgrade when he didn't pay for the tickets. Also, even if Alex was both their child as some of the other passengers assumed why would it not be OK for a mother to leave their child with the father and take the upgrade. I'm glad OP took the upgrade for herself, she deserves a vacation from her trip!" wrote one user.

Also Read | Plane Passenger Says Seatmate Refused To Stand So He Could Use Toilet, Internet Furious

"I would add that the flight attendant, and anyone else who thought it was fine for the dad to get an upgrade away from their kid but not the 'mom', was extremely sexist! If they thought Alex was both your kid then why offer the upgrade to the dad, but say they didn't want you as the 'mom' being moved away? Unless they thought your ex wasn't the dad? NTA OP, glad you got an upgrade that you deserved. Time to block any friends that agree with your ex," commented another.

"That sucks, paying for a flight, in a breakup, taking care of a child on YOUR vacation. You by no means are the a**hole, hell, the audacity of the ex is unbelievable. It just pisses me off so much that I can't even begin to imagine your frustration. Honestly, I would say move on, but you seem to already be doing that so i got nothin else to say," expressed a fourth user.

Since being shared, the Reddit post has accumulated more than 10,000 votes.