Indian Employee Says "Firangi" Boss Turned Toxic After "Open To Work" LinkedIn Update

An Indian employee recently took to Reddit to share how a LinkedIn update ruined her relationship with her boss. In the post, the user shared that her boss, a foreign national, started targeting and criticising her after he noticed her profile's "Open to Work" banner. She claimed that she had a smooth working relationship with him before the LinkedIn update. However, soon after, he turned toxic and started delaying her salary, micromanaging her output, and accusing her of a lack of dedication. "Height of targeting by boss because I opened myself for work on LinkedIn," the Redditor captioned the post.

"My boss (Firangi), restructured the company twice in 13 months, went from 50 people in the workplace to 7 at the end of 2nd restructure. I survived both rounds," she shared. "Now, seeing this I opened myself for work on LinkedIn, may be he saw this as he is added to my list out of no choice, he adds new employees on very first day of joining. Now he targets me, says I dont work dedicated 9 hrs just because i come by clock, go by clock, I receive salary exactly 2 days after every other human of the company receives theirs's. My output is scrutinized with magnifying glass," she wrote.

"Before this, I was his "sweetheart", he would trust me with work etc, would tell me inside information etc etc," the employee added.

The Reddit post has gone viral, with users sharing various reactions.

"In LinkedIn settings , I think, when you set to "open to work" there is an option to hide that from your current employers. Check it out," suggested one user.

"Hey, it's sad what you're going through. Your only recourse is to do good work and stand your ground. Don't give him any reason to criticize your performance. You just need to jhelo this till you have an offer in hand and can resign your current job," commented another. "However, based on my personal experience and anecdotal evidence from many people in my circle, don't put the open for work tag on your LinkedIn profile. It actually hurts your chances of landing a job," the user added.

"Make "Open To Work" option visible only to HR's so that nobody snoops around your profile," advised a third user.

"Can't do much once targeted by the boss," one user remarked. "Block whoever you think can be a menace to your new job search; get the new job, unblock them," said another.