Woman Says Constantly Trying To Be Better Can Make You Forget To Live

Trying to become better can sometimes make people focus so much on the future that they forget to enjoy the present. X user Simran Sachdeva has shared a reflection on finding happiness in who a person is today while still working towards who they want to become.

Sachdeva wrote that people can spend so much time trying to become the person they want to be that they forget to actually live the life they have now.

"You're always preparing for something. Trying to get smarter, more successful, more attractive, more disciplined, more interesting, you convince yourself that once you reach a certain point, you'll finally feel confident enough to relax and enjoy yourself. But there will always be another milestone: another person who's better than you at something. Another version of yourself you think you should've become by now," she added.

She said this can turn life into a never-ending attempt to prove that a person is enough.

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Sachdeva raised the question of how to be genuinely happy with who a person is today while still being ambitious about who they could become.

She said this means being a beginner without feeling inferior, admiring people without feeling smaller around them and celebrating progress without immediately moving the goalpost.

Sachdeva encouraged people to allow themselves to be a work in progress. She mentioned that when there is a whole life to build, people should also learn to enjoy being the person building it.

Social Media Reaction

The post drew several reactions online.

One user commented, "Ambition doesn't have to mean you're never enough today."

Another user noted, "It's called The Arrival Fallacy."