Woman Renews License Online. It Comes Back With Picture Of Empty Chair

Jade Dodd's driver's license came back with a picture of an empty chair.

A woman who renewed her driver's license online was left surprised and amused when it came back. Jade Dodd of Tennessee, USA, noticed something missing from the photograph on her license - herself.

According to WKRN-TV, Ms Dodd received her new ID in the mail and was surprised to see that it bore a picture of an empty chair where her face should have been. She said she visited a Department of Motor Vehicles office to get the error corrected - where at first they did not believe her.

"The lady at the DMV did not really believe me when I was like 'hey, I need my license fixed,'" Dodd told WKRN-TV. "Then, she looked it up in the system and goes, 'Oh, I need my manager for this.'"

Jade Dodd, a resident of Hickman County, shared a picture of her license on Facebook, where it has gone viral.

The picture has collected over 19,000 'shares' and nearly 9,000 'likes', along with hundreds of amused comments.

"OMG, that's hilarious!!" wrote one Facebook user, while another said: "This is epic".

Ms Dodd said her colleagues have been the most amused about the whole incident. "My boss thinks it's funnier than anyone. I was at work Friday and he pointed to a chair outside of his office door and was like, 'I thought this was you, I waved at it this morning' and I was like thanks," she said.

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security told CNN the error happened because a wrong image was saved to Ms Dodd's profile.

"When the customer recently renewed her driver license online, she received an image of a chair because that was the last picture taken on file," Wes Moster, director of communications, said in a statement.

"When the Department was made aware of her situation, we immediately made things right with the customer and provided her with a license with her actual photo and have addressed this situation internally."