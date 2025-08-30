Woman Loses 25 Kg in 4 Months. Shares 7 Valuable Lessons

Losing weight can be a difficult task, especially when it requires making wholesale changes to your lifestyle. It requires dedication, patience, exercising regularly and most importantly, eating healthy. Now, a fitness influencer has shared the lessons they learned when losing 25 kg in four months.

In an Instagram post titled, Things I learned on my 25 kg weight loss journey that no one actually talks about, Amaka shared seven valuable lessons that might help those looking to lose weight.

The scale lies a lot Some weeks it won't move at all, even though you're doing everything right. But your clothes will fit differently and your waist will shrink, progress isn't only about numbers, keep showing up and take new pictures weekly to measure your progress.

Hunger isn't an emergency to eat a snack or another plate of food. You don't have to rush to eat every time you feel a little hungry.

Sleep is just as important as diet and workouts. If you're not sleeping enough, your cravings shoot up and your progress slows.

Consistency beats perfection I didn't eat “clean” 100 per cent of the time. I just stayed consistent long enough for the results to show.

Strength training changed my body more than cardio Cardio helped me lose weight, but lifting weights shaped my body, gave me curves, and boosted my metabolism.

Cutting sugar was a game-changer The minute I ditched sodas, sweets, and pastries, especially, my belly fat started melting faster.

Your mindset is everything. There were days I didn't feel motivated, but I showed up anyway. Discipline got me results; motivation didn't.

See the viral post here:

As the post went viral, social media users lauded Amaka for her incredible weight loss journey while others appreciated her for providing a valuable list of advice to follow.

"I almost gave up because I was disappointed when I got on the scale. Thank God for your post," said one user while another added: "The best advice so far."

A third commented: "You see number 2 ehh. I work at night, so snacking has become a habit. The minute I'm bored I just want to snack."

Amaka's weight loss journey story shows that it is never a linear path to reach the target weight. Simply being consistent and showing up whilst putting in honest efforts at the gym and in the kitchen can go a long way in losing weight.