Woman Loses 18kg, Shares 4-Step Formula, Workout Routine, And Diet

With so many different diets and exercise regimens available, losing weight can frequently feel difficult. On the other hand, true success stories can offer inspiration and useful advice.

On Instagram, Maddy Tsey, a lady who lost 18 kg in 11 months, shared her straightforward four-step weight loss plan. Tsey shared her experience and stressed the value of consistency and sustainability in attaining long-term outcomes.

Her story, which offers helpful advice on nutrition, exercise, and mental health, has struck a chord with those looking for a practical approach to fitness and wellness. Tsey's approach has attracted a lot of interest, demonstrating that with the correct attitude and routine, it is possible to lose weight gradually and sustainably. She put the advice in four bullet points in a social media post to better format the caption so that viewers could grasp it.

1. Combined Strength Training & Cardio (4-6 times/week)



I paired strength training with cardio to build muscle and boost metabolism. This combo helps burn calories efficiently and supports overall fitness.

2. Hydrated with 2-3L of Water Daily



Drinking plenty of water helps:

Suppress appetite

Boost energy

Flush toxins

Support digestion

3. Balanced Eating: 80% Healthy, 20% Flexible



Eating 80% whole, nutrient-dense foods ensures essential vitamins and minerals while allowing 20% flexibility for treats and social eating. This balance maintains sanity and satisfaction.

4. Tracked Progress with Photos Every 10 Days

Taking regular photos helps monitor visual progress, as the scale can be misleading due to:



Water retention

Muscle gain

Hormonal changes

Plateaus

"Seeing changes in body shape and composition motivates me to stay on track. Don't be too hard on yourself; be patient and consistent," she further wrote.