Woman Loses 18kg, Shares 4-Step Formula, Workout Routine, And Diet

Maddy Tsey, who lost 18 kilograms in under a year, shares her straightforward four-step approach to sustainable weight loss.

Read Time: 2 mins
Woman Loses 18kg, Shares 4-Step Formula, Workout Routine, And Diet
Her real-life success story provides motivation and practical guidance.

With so many different diets and exercise regimens available, losing weight can frequently feel difficult. On the other hand, true success stories can offer inspiration and useful advice.

On Instagram, Maddy Tsey, a lady who lost 18 kg in 11 months, shared her straightforward four-step weight loss plan. Tsey shared her experience and stressed the value of consistency and sustainability in attaining long-term outcomes.

Also Read | Australian Nurse Loses Nearly 45 Kg With One Simple Exercise, Easy Diet

Her story, which offers helpful advice on nutrition, exercise, and mental health, has struck a chord with those looking for a practical approach to fitness and wellness. Tsey's approach has attracted a lot of interest, demonstrating that with the correct attitude and routine, it is possible to lose weight gradually and sustainably. She put the advice in four bullet points in a social media post to better format the caption so that viewers could grasp it.

1. Combined Strength Training & Cardio (4-6 times/week)

I paired strength training with cardio to build muscle and boost metabolism. This combo helps burn calories efficiently and supports overall fitness.

2. Hydrated with 2-3L of Water Daily

Drinking plenty of water helps:
Suppress appetite
Boost energy
Flush toxins
Support digestion

3. Balanced Eating: 80% Healthy, 20% Flexible

Eating 80% whole, nutrient-dense foods ensures essential vitamins and minerals while allowing 20% flexibility for treats and social eating. This balance maintains sanity and satisfaction.

4. Tracked Progress with Photos Every 10 Days
Taking regular photos helps monitor visual progress, as the scale can be misleading due to:

Water retention
Muscle gain
Hormonal changes
Plateaus

"Seeing changes in body shape and composition motivates me to stay on track. Don't be too hard on yourself; be patient and consistent," she further wrote.

