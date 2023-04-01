Woman In US Hospitalised After Being Target Of Social Media Prank

In this prank people film themselves shocking strangers. (Representative Image)

A woman in California was injured badly and hospitalised after four boys played the 'bucket challenge' prank on her.

According to FOX News, Lana Clay-Monaghan was shopping in the baby section of the Target in Tustin on Sunday when the bucket was suddenly placed over her head.

The Bucket Challenge involves covering the head of an unprepared person with a bucket, commonly a shopper, much to their bewilderment. The objective is to document the victim's perplexed reactions.

With millions of views, these videos are popular on the video-sharing website.

In a statement, the Tustin Police Department said, "On Sunday, March 26, 2023, at approximately 2:45 p.m., four male juveniles entered Target and began walking around. Several minutes later, one of them picked up a bucket and placed it over the head of an adult female shopper. Several seconds later, the juveniles are seen fleeing the store."

"As a result of the incident, the female shopper likely fainted and was transported to a local hospital in stable condition, and a police report was taken."

Detectives from the Tustin Police Department started their investigation into this case right away, and they are requesting that anyone with additional information about this incident get in touch with them.