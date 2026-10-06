Indian Woman In Ireland Compares Traffic Rules, Says Patience Makes Roads Feel Safer

An Indian woman living in Ireland has shared her experience of traffic and driving behaviour there. In an Instagram video, Deepali Thukral said that patience, following lanes and respecting pedestrians can make busy roads feel safer.

Thukral said Ireland also has traffic, but she noticed that motorists follow basic traffic rules. She said people do not honk unnecessarily, change lanes during heavy traffic or drive too close to other vehicles.

She also said that motorists leave a safe gap between cars. When a pedestrian is crossing the road, drivers wait until the person has completely crossed, even if the traffic light has turned green.

Watch Video Here:

Thukral also said that people follow traffic signals even when there is no traffic on the road. She explained that if the light is red and the road is completely empty, drivers still wait until it turns green.

Thukral said that people see patience rather than chaos when they step out in the morning. She said traffic is present everywhere, but driving feels safe in one place, while in another, people can feel scared while stepping out of their homes.

Sharing the video, Thukral said that it is not the amount of traffic that causes stress, but the lack of proper driving behaviour. She said that seeing people respect pedestrians, maintain a safe distance and stay in their lanes without unnecessary honking shows how much safer driving can feel. She added that traffic exists everywhere, but respect on the road makes all the difference.

