Chinese Woman Holds Farewell Ceremony Celebrating Life Despite Rare Nerve Disease

In an inspiring and deeply moving event, Liu Jie, a 42-year-old woman living with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) for eight years, held a farewell ceremony at a funeral home in Chongqing, southwestern China. The ceremony was not a goodbye to life but a celebration of love, hope, and human connection. Before her illness, Liu was a tour guide and lived a normal life. She described her childhood as sensitive and low on self-esteem, especially after her parents divorced, reported South China Morning Post.

Her life changed when she met her stepmother, who adopted her as her own daughter. Liu subsequently pursued higher education, pursued a career as a tour guide, married, and had a daughter.

Facing The Illness

After being diagnosed with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), Liu gradually lost control of her fingers, feet, and mouth muscles, leaving her unable to walk or speak.

During her most difficult times, she even stopped eating. During this time, other ALS patients, volunteers, and social workers supported her. Liu described these caregivers as "angels" who "brought light into her life."

Despite her physical limitations, Liu communicated with her guests through an Eye-Gaze device. The device allowed her to type by focusing on letters on the screen, which the device then converted into sound. It also allowed her to perform tasks like adjusting her bed and controlling the TV. A video on her social media account, which has over 63,000 followers, showed her using the device.

At the farewell ceremony, Liu thanked her stepmother, cousin, friends, and strangers who helped her during her illness. She also invited other ALS patients to help boost her morale. Liu said that ALS may be crippling her body, but it cannot stop her "optimism, love, and hope."

Honouring Life In A Unique Way

The ceremony featured a video montage of images from Liu's life, reminiscent of a traditional funeral. However, Liu clarified that she was not saying goodbye to life, but rather, completing it in her own way. He also agreed to donate his body after his death to contribute to research and support for future ALS patients.

