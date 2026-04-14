Bengaluru Woman Highlights Need To Balance Saving And Spending In 20s

A 22-year-old woman from Bengaluru has sparked an online discussion after sharing her perspective on managing money in one's twenties while still enjoying life. Her post highlights the importance of savings with meaningful experiences during a phase often defined by freedom and energy.

Amy Arora, a Bengaluru-based resident, took to Instagram to talk about her financial habits. She revealed that she spends around Rs 18,000 per month and is still able to save a significant portion of her income.

She explained that saving in one's twenties is often underestimated and noted that despite her expenses, she continues to put aside money regularly.

In her post, she stated that the twenties are a time to enjoy life, travel, and create memorable moments, as these are the experiences that people cherish the most in the future.

She also explained that this phase is characterised by abundant energy, fewer responsibilities, and greater freedom, making it conducive to trying new things and living life to the fullest.

Watch Video Here:

She also emphasised the importance of spending wisely. According to her, young people at this time don't need to buy expensive and flashy homes, attend every social event, or order food from outside frequently, especially if this is done solely to imitate others' lifestyles.

Amy also stated that many young people feel pressure to keep up with those around them. She clarified that spending money just to reach others' standards isn't necessary, and that controlling expenses is beneficial for financial stability.

Advice For Balanced Thinking

Finally, she emphasised the importance of maintaining balance in the use of money. He advocated for spending on travel and experiences, but stressed the need to reduce unnecessary expenses. He said that while memories are important, wise financial decisions are just as crucial in securing the future.