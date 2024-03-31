Woman Gets Pain Relief Prescription From Bumble Match. Read The Hilarious Post

It all started with a match with an orthopaedic specialist

Finding love in the digital age can be a challenge. Dating apps expose us to a wider range of people, but with so many options, true connections feel harder to find. However, there's always hope! A woman recently shared a heartwarming story on X (formerly Twitter) about her positive experience on dating app Bumble.

It all started with a match with an orthopaedic specialist. When she mentioned suffering from shoulder and neck pain, he didn't stop at just prescribing medication. This kind-hearted doctor went the extra mile, offering valuable advice to help her prevent future discomfort.

The prescription says "Take tab Mobizox 1-0-0 x 7 days (after food). Tab Pan-40 mg 1-0-0 x 7 days (before food)." Additionally, he recommended "Ointment Flexabenz" for her, telling her to apply it in a single layer rather than rubbing it in.

"Apply hot packs too. Maintain posture care," he further said.

Sharing the screenshot from a chat with the orthopaedic specialist, Saniya Dhawan on X wrote, "Matched with an Ortho doctor on Bumble and randomly told him that I am experiencing neck and shoulder pain. He asked me some questions around it and then wrote me a prescription, this is so sweet."

Matched with an Ortho doctor on bumble and randomly told him that I am experiencing neck and shoulder pain. He asked me some questions around it and then wrote me a prescription, this is so sweet😭 pic.twitter.com/y82t89I5U5 — Saniya Dhawan (@SaniyaDhawan1) March 28, 2024

The post quickly went viral and garnered over 2 lakh views on the platform.

A user wrote, "First date: Physical therapy Gifts: Resistance band, foam roller, hot and cold pack. Setting will be public enough for safety (hospital or practicing clinic), private enough to get know each other. Damn, the perfect occupation."

Another user wrote, "Getting to your heart through your bones."

"I like how Pan 40 finds its way in every prescription. Its like Gems for Medicine world," the third user joked.

"Wow i screen-shoted this, cos i can use it for my neck pain too...convey my thanks to him too," the fourth user wrote.

"Make sure you get the X-ray of your Cervical Bone in neck. Sometimes neck and shoulder pain is because of the cervical bone straightening," the fifth user suggested.



