Woman Confronts Zerodha Co-Founder Nikhil Kamath Over Unanswered Email, His Response Goes Viral

A light-hearted exchange during a live event has gone viral after a woman publicly questioned Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath about an email she claimed he never replied to. Kamath's candid response and apology drew attention on social media, with many praising both the woman's confidence and the entrepreneur's reaction.

The interaction took place during a session featuring Kamath and comedian Tanmay Bhatt. As audience members were invited to ask questions, a woman identified as Nandini Jain took the microphone and reminded Kamath of his well-known advice that people should email him with three ways they could add value.

Nandini said that Kamath often replied to emails in which people explained three things they could do for him. She said she had followed the same advice by writing him an email but never received a reply. Holding up her phone, she said she still had the email with her, drawing laughter from the audience.

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She further explained that the email, sent on December 9, was about ways Kamath's podcast, WTF, could be improved. Nandini said the main point was that she never got a response from him, adding that there was not much else she could say.

Caught off guard, Kamath immediately apologised. He said it became difficult to read the large number of emails he received, but added that what Jain had shared was really valuable. He said that now the matter had been brought up, they would get back to her as soon as possible.