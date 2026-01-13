Woman Asks Mother Whom She Loves More, Her Witty Reply Amuses Shaadi.com

Sometimes, a simple family moment can bring a big laugh. A short Instagram video featuring an Indian woman, her mother, and their family has struck a chord with social media users, turning a household conversation into a widely shared moment of humour.

This video was shared by Pooja Singh. In it, she asks her mother a simple question about who she loves more in the family-her or her sister.

Watch Video Here:

The mother immediately surprises everyone. She calmly replies, "Your father." This unique answer instantly changes the conversation, and the audience laughs at the mother's straightforward manner and excellent comic timing.

Social Media Reaction

Many viewers said that the moment feels extremely normal and real, as it reflects an everyday family situation where parents often respond to such questions in a humorous and clever way.

Shaadi.com's official Instagram account also joined in the discussion about this viral video. They commented on the video, "Uncle ke saath saath hum bhi sharma gaye."

Apart from Shaadi.com, social media users praised mother for her witty reply. One user commented, "That's a smile of victory and it'll never fade away."

Another user noted, "Papa won in life."

"My Papa used to answer the same," added a third user.