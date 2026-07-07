Will PlayStation 6 Really Cost Rs 1.3 Lakh? Here's Why Reports Are Saying So

Rumours that the PlayStation 6 could cost as much as Rs 1.3 lakh at launch have sparked concern among gamers, but there is still no official word from Sony on the console's price.

According to The Metro, the latest speculation began after reports suggested that the cost of manufacturing Sony's next generation console has risen sharply because of increasing memory prices and other hardware costs. The publication noted that if these costs continue to climb, the PlayStation 6 could eventually carry a retail price close to 1,000 Pounds (Rs 127366), although the figure remains speculative.

The Metro reported that the discussion is based on claims by hardware leaker KeplerL2, who said the PlayStation 6's bill of materials has increased significantly in recent months. The manufacturing cost is now estimated to be around 960 US dollars, compared with about 760 US dollars earlier this year. Once assembly, shipping, retail margins and taxes are added, analysts believe the final retail price could exceed 1,100 US dollars in some markets.

However, The Metro also pointed out that these figures are based on leaks and industry estimates rather than official information from Sony. The company has not announced the PlayStation 6, revealed its specifications or confirmed a launch price.

Industry observers say rising demand for advanced memory chips, driven partly by artificial intelligence data centres, has pushed up component prices across the technology sector. This has affected several electronics manufacturers and could make future gaming consoles more expensive than previous generations.

For now, the reported Rs 1.3 lakh price tag should be treated as speculation. Until Sony officially unveils the PlayStation 6, any estimates about its launch price remain unconfirmed.