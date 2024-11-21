"Will Miss Birth Of My Child": Man Slammed For Pranking SpiceJet Staff With Fake Emergency Story

An Instagram user is being slammed online for sharing a video of himself pranking the SpiceJet staff and fellow passengers after his flight to Mumbai was delayed. Digital content creator Anuj shared the video complaining about his flight being delayed for over three hours. "Now I get to do something which I have always wanted to do which is to be a part of an angry mob, shouting at helpless airline staff," he quipped in the clip before showing the frustrated crowd at the terminal. "The mob is growing. Once it is at optimal capacity, I will start raging. Just going to random people and b******g about the flight," he continued.

The content creator escalated the prank by approaching a SpiceJet ground staff member with a fake story about the birth of his child. "It's very important for me to be on this flight. I will miss the birth of my child. My wife is in the hospital. I have to go to Bombay," he said in his fake plea.

Watch the video below:

"I scheduled my flight in such a way that I won't miss it. It looks like my wife will have to deliver alone," he continued as the staff member reassured him that the boarding would start soon. However, the situation took a serious turn when the other passenger believed his fake story and started to fight with the ground staff for him. "They are fighting with staff about how emotional I am so I have to continue crying," he said.

Mr Anuj shared the video last week. Since then, it has garnered nearly 5,000 likes and over 180,000 views.

Reacting to the post, one user wrote, "I mean this not right such cheap behavior just for content you would do anything you want to." "Seriously.... people would do anything for content," commented another.

"Jhut jhut me dada nana ko maarte huye dekha hai, biwi delivery fresh hai. (I have seen people lie about their grandparents' deaths, but lying about a baby delivery is fresh)," wrote a third user.

"Never book SpiceJet flights when you have some urgent or important work. They delay 99% of their flights. I have only booked twice and both times the flight was delayed," shared another.