Wholesome Video Shows Man's Unlikely Friendship With Bird He Rescued

A video showing a man's unlikely friendship with a sarus crane is going viral on social media. The short clip was shared on Twitter by Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Awanish Sharan on Friday. It showed a sarus crane following a man driving a two-wheeler.

"Arif saved the life of an injured bird last year. Since then both are friends," Mr Sharan wrote in the caption in Hindi. He shared the video just a few hours ago and since then it has already accumulated more than 187,000 views and over 13,000 likes.

Watch the video below:

In the clip, the man, identified as Arif, is seen being followed by the bird as he rides his scooter. He drives through various roads in the area, from the ones covered with crops to the other populated areas. The sarus crane, on the other hand, does not waver even for a second and closely follows its friend by flying while he travels on the road.

Internet users were simply impressed by the special bond between the bird and the man. "True love and highest level of compassion....long live this friendship," wrote one user. "Love has no boundaries," said another.

A third user commented, "Wow. That's an amazing friendship," while a fourth expressed, "Love has no boundaries".

