Bureaucrat Shares Thought-Provoking Tweet On Technology Dependence, Jwala Gutta Agrees

Without a doubt, technology has made our lives easier, and more convenient. However, as they say, excess of anything is bad. We have become too dependent on technology that we are not using our brains to their full potential. Commenting on the same shift, Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Awanish Sharan shared a hard-hitting post about how life was much simpler before the evolution of smartphones and shiny gadgets.

Through his tweet, Mr Sharan highlighted how the evolution of smartphones has impacted human beings to the point that we are no ''longer free''.

To emphasise his point, he shared a photo of a black-and-white telephone on a pedestal. "When the phone was tied with a wire - Humans were free," reads the text below.

When the phone was tied with a wire… pic.twitter.com/nn3D9KkjEi — Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) February 17, 2023

Since being shared on February 17, the tweet has garnered more than 1 lakh views, 2500 likes, and more than 220 retweets. Mr Sharan's thoughts resonated with a majority of internet users who agreed with the post and dropped a variety of comments.

Badminton player Jwala Gutta also reacted to the post and shared, “Agree.”

Agree — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) February 18, 2023

Some also became nostalgic and said that they miss the 'good old days'. One user wrote, ''Yes. For some strange reason, I want to go back to the 1960s and 70s. People were really free then. Now we only have an illusion of freedom.''

Another commented, ''So much depth in this line.'' A third said, ''At present people are in bondage, never get detached from smartphones.'' A fourth added, ''So true… Things that come free have high hidden costs.'' A fifth lamented saying, ''Phone addiction is day by day getting worse than drugs.''

However, another user didn't agree with the post and talked about how smartphones have made our lives easier. He wrote, ''Superficially a great quote signifying we are prisoners to smartphones...But NO! Try ordering a cab in the middle of the night from a roadside using the phone tied to a wire, or use a translator in a foreign country, or 1000 other such examples... Smartphones are true freedom!''

