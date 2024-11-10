Video: When Steve Jobs Paused For 18 Seconds To Think About His Answer

The video impressed the internet users across platforms.

In a resurfaced video, a remarkable moment from Apple co-founder Steve Jobs has captivated audiences anew. During a Q&A session, Mr Jobs, known for his profound insights and laser-sharp focus, is asked a question that prompts him to pause for 18 full seconds before responding.

In one of his most iconic moments, Mr Jobs was asked, "What's the one thing you personally learned at Apple that you're doing it next? His answer? It took 18 seconds of pause before he responded. "Good Question," he said.

He added, "I'm not sure I learned that when I was at Apple, but I learned it based on the data when I was at Apple. And that is I now take a longer term view on people. In other words, when I see something not being done right, my first reaction isn't go fix it, it's to say we are building a team here and we are going to do great stuff for the next decade, not just the next year and so what do I need to do to help so that the person that's screwing up learns."

See the video here:

A user commented, "Thinking before answering , a lost art."

Another user wrote, "He had the courage and confidence to take such a long pause, think of his answer and respond. Most ppl in a crowded room like this will be giving random buy quick answers."

The third user wrote, "I don't think people really understood what he said, there is a quote from Jim Rohns mentor "don't build a company and find the right people, find the right people and build a company around them" , in this sense when he looks to work with someone, he isn't looking a year ahead, he sees if this person is someone do keep around for more than a decade... and just so we mind, it wasn't small stuff they were working at."

"Steve Jobs is a great example of thinking first and then talking," the fourth user commented.

"Leadership is having patience. People are like seeds that need to grow. And if those seeds are actually weeds then you pull em out," the fifth user wrote.