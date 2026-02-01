What Is Muyu? China Turns Buddhist Wooden Fish Into Cute Toys For Stress Relief

A new toy series from China is drawing attention because it mixes cute design with traditional culture. The product comes from Pop Mart and is inspired by a Buddhist instrument, turning an old idea into a modern toy that many people enjoy, reported the South China Morning Post.

Chinese toy company Pop Mart's new Blind Box series, which takes inspiration from the Buddhist religious instrument muyu, or wooden fish, has become increasingly popular in China following the success of Labubu.

The series, called Pucky Knock Knock, launched in January and is priced at 99 yuan, or Rs 1,283.56, per piece.

This plush toy key chain collection features an adorable and cuddly character with a wooden stick in his hand.

This stick can be taken out and tapped on the head of the toy, producing an electronic sound similar to meow.

The muyu is a fish-shaped wooden instrument traditionally used by Buddhist monks to maintain rhythm while chanting mantras.

Originating from China, muyu is a combination of the Buddhist bell and the fish motif, with the fish symbolising the constant vigilance of monks in search of the Buddha's teachings.

Nowadays, Muyu has become a part of mobile apps, which allow users to add virtue and good fortune as per their wish.

In these apps, an image of a Muyu appears on the screen and when you touch the screen, a knocking sound similar to a real Muyu occurs, as well as messages indicating that virtue has increased by one.

Electronic Muyu apps are particularly popular among youth, who say the calm and meditative process of tapping on them gives them mental peace.

Sometimes users also resort to electronic muyu to regain their sense of humor after enjoying dark humor.

The Pucky Knock Knock series is affectionately known as Pop Mart's Electronic Muyu, consisting of six normal figures and one secret version.

The simple figures help with cleverness, happiness, fortune, luck, wisdom and amassing wealth, while the secret version represents success.

This product gets sold out very quickly in the official stores and the secret version sells in the second hand market for three times its original price.

The Pucky Knock Knock series is based on the character Pucky, who was created by Hong Kong artist Pucci for the brand in 2018.