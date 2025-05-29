How Labubu Dolls Became The Hottest Accessory Among GenZ And Celebrities

At a Hong Kong studio in 2015, artist Kasing Lung sketched a tiny, mischievous elf-like creature. Inspired by Nordic fairy tales, it had wide eyes and a playful grin. The name was Labubu. A decade later, the simple doodle has exploded into a pop culture phenomenon, captivating celebrities, collectors, and fans across the world.

From hidden surprises inside blind boxes to viral TikTok reels starring K-pop stars, Labubu dolls are the latest craze.

What Are Labubu Dolls?

Labubu is part of Kasing Lung's storybook universe The Monsters, which includes characters like Zimomo, Tycoco, Spooky, and Pato.

Labubu quickly became the breakout star.

She is an elf, and in Mr Lung's original books, Labubu is actually a girl. She is distinguished by high-pointed ears, no tail, and a unique face that ranges from innocent to impish.

Despite her slightly eerie, toothy grin and kooky expression, Labubu is portrayed as a kind-hearted character. The vibe lies somewhere between the children's picture book Where the Wild Things Are and a mischievous Teletubby.

Over the years, Labubu has been reimagined in over 300 variations, in different colours, outfits, sizes, and themes.

Labubus In Blind Boxes

In 2019, Chinese toy company Pop Mart partnered with Kasing Lung to produce Labubu figures as part of their The Monsters series. These figures are sold in "blind boxes".

These sealed boxes offer mystery collectables, meaning you won't know which version of Labubu you have until you open it, creating excitement and high demand among collectors.

The series includes various themed collections, such as "Exciting Macaron," "Fall in Wild," and collaborations with brands like Coca-Cola and anime series One Piece.

Labubu's popularity also led to the launch of plush pendants, now commonly seen as bag charms. These come in themes like "Tasty Macarons" and "Have A Seat", with adjustable limbs, dessert-inspired names, and expressive faces, from blinking to wide-eyed.

Cultural Craze Of Labubu Dolls

Walk into any Pop-Mart outlet today, and you will see long queues winding out the door. Some fans line up for hours just to get a crack at the latest Labubu blind box drop. Fuelling this excitement was a viral moment when K-pop band BLACKPINK's Lisa was spotted accessorising her luxury handbags with a Labubu plush. Fellow bandmate Rose followed suit, flaunting a Labubu keyring during a visit to Lisa's place.

Celebrities Rihanna, Dua Lipa, and Kim Kardashian have all been spotted with Labubu charms on their luxury handbags, turning the quirky toy into a fashion accessory. Even legendary footballer David Beckham was seen with one.

Labubu Dolls: Market Impact

The soaring demand for Labubu dolls has translated into massive financial gains for Pop Mart. In 2024 alone, the company reported a revenue of $1.8 billion, with Labubu contributing nearly $400 million to that figure.

Much of this success is driven by the frenzy around blind box collectables and the resale market, where rare "secret edition" Labubu figures can fetch up to $1,000 on platforms like eBay and StockX.