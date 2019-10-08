'What Else Will It Take': People React As Instagram Removes Following Tab

The removal of Instagram's Following tab seems to have annoyed many (Representative Image)

Instagram is introducing a series of changes this week, and most controversial among them seems to be its decision to remove the 'Following' tab from its activity feed. The Facebook-owned photo-sharing app had started removing the feature for select users starting August, reports Tech Crunch. Now the Following tab - which allows Instagram users to see what their friends are 'liking', commenting and following - will be removed for all users. The news hasn't gone down well with a lot of netizens, who took to Twitter to air their disappointment.

Here is how people on Twitter reacted to Instagram's removal of its Following tab:

A lot of people were worried that they would not be able to stalk their crushes on Instagram anymore...

Ummm how am I supposed to stalk my crush's likes if you remove the “following” tab? @instagram — Müge Arseven (@mugearseven) October 7, 2019

Ladies, stalk your crushes likes one last time on your finsta 2nite. Instagram is taking away the “following” likes feature. 😤😤😤 — paige (@paige49239668) October 8, 2019

In fact, they would not be able to stalk anyone at all

so instagram removed the following activity tab.. how am i gonna stalk people now?? what im just gonna have to mind my own business?? 🙄 — Екатерина Н. (@Ekaterina_NNov) October 8, 2019

Instagram is removing the "Following" tab. All of the stalkers and suspicious partners are shedding many tears 😜 pic.twitter.com/jZSehdLvfe — Sophia de Zeeuw (@sophiaideas) October 8, 2019

But a few were also relieved

#DidYouKnow?



Instagram is removing a feature called "Following Activity" that showed people's likes, comments, and follows in a separate tab.



Long story short - as of Monday, you won't be able to see what's your followers been liking.



We can now stalk snacks in peace! 😋😜 — IG: @zakestwala (@zakestwala) October 8, 2019

What is the point of Instagram anymore, one annoyed user asked

omfg instagram is gonna take away the "following" thing too??????



what is the point of that app if we won't know which girls are fighting and which couple is breaking up it will literally have no relevancy — ari (@queencarolpls) October 8, 2019

"What more must it take away from me?" another questioned

instagram is removing the following tab. what more must it take away from me??? — jo bro hoe GEM™ (@bronas_jothers) October 8, 2019

Some chose to look at the positive side

a lot of relationships gon last longer now that the following tab getting taken out of instagram lmao — SAB 🌹🦈 (@slitwristserg) October 8, 2019

Along with the removal of the Following tab, Instagram will now also support dark mode on both Android and iOS with its latest update. It will also be adding a new security feature that helps users avoid phishing scams.

Do you welcome the removal of the Following tab on Instagram? Let us know using the comments section.

Click for more trending news

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.