"What Else Will It Take": People React As Instagram Removes Following Tab

The 'Following' tab allows Instagram users to see what their friends are 'liking', commenting and following

Offbeat | | Updated: October 08, 2019 14:22 IST
Instagram is introducing a series of changes this week, and most controversial among them seems to be its decision to remove the 'Following' tab from its activity feed. The Facebook-owned photo-sharing app had started removing the feature for select users starting August, reports Tech Crunch. Now the Following tab - which allows Instagram users to see what their friends are 'liking', commenting and following - will be removed for all users. The news hasn't gone down well with a lot of netizens, who took to Twitter to air their disappointment.

Here is how people on Twitter reacted to Instagram's removal of its Following tab:

A lot of people were worried that they would not be able to stalk their crushes on Instagram anymore...

In fact, they would not be able to stalk anyone at all

But a few were also relieved

What is the point of Instagram anymore, one annoyed user asked

"What more must it take away from me?" another questioned

Some chose to look at the positive side

Along with the removal of the Following tab, Instagram will now also support dark mode on both Android and iOS with its latest update. It will also be adding a new security feature that helps users avoid phishing scams.

Do you welcome the removal of the Following tab on Instagram? Let us know using the comments section.

