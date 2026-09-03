What Does It Cost To Live In Goa? Man Who Left Himachal Breaks It Down

Ajay Sharma, a corporate professional who works remotely, recently moved to Goa after spending 71 days in Sial village in Himachal Pradesh. On Instagram, he shared details of his move, monthly budget and daily routine through a series of 10 videos that have answered many questions about living in Goa. The videos have gone viral, collectively garnering more than 2 million views. Ajay posted the first video on August 16, announcing his move to Goa. Four days later, on August 20, he shared a tour of his new home.

In the video, he said, "I'm living in a 3BHK villa, where I have my own room with Wi-Fi, a decent work desk and an attached bathroom. There's also a shared kitchen with all the necessary utensils, a dining area and a living space to relax. It has almost everything I need for a comfortable lifestyle. There's even a backyard garden, so I just need to make sure a coconut doesn't fall on my head. The best part is that the beach is only a two-to-three-minute walk away. My mornings and evenings are now filled with waves and sunsets."

Watch the video here:

What Is His Monthly Budget?

Ajay said he plans to stay in Goa for a few months. The villa currently costs him Rs 15,000 a month in rent.

He added that groceries in Goa are slightly more expensive than in Delhi and Manali. He spent around Rs 1,500 on groceries in the first week, which works out to roughly Rs 6,000 a month. He has also joined a gym that costs Rs 2,000 per month.

According to Ajay, a scooter is essential for getting around Goa. Since it is the off-season, he managed to rent one for Rs 4,500 a month. As he shares it with a housemate, his share comes to Rs 2,250 per month. Petrol costs him about Rs 300 a week, or around Rs 1,200 monthly.

Other miscellaneous expenses come to roughly Rs 1,200 a week, adding up to nearly Rs 5,000 a month. Taking all of these expenses into account, Ajay said his total monthly cost of living in Goa is around Rs 30,000.