'What A Patient Kitty'': Girl Teaches Her Pet Cat How to Colour, Video Too Cute to Miss

Children and pets go together like peanut butter and jelly. More than their siblings, they enjoy playing and bonding with their pet animals. The ties that a child forms with the family pet is one of the most special and everlasting relationships. One such adorable video showcasing a little girl teaching her pet cat how to colour has gone viral on the internet. The video shows the girl, holding the cat's paw in her hand while moving a purple coloured pencil on a sketch. Meanwhile, the clueless yet patient cat, plays along and looks intently at the drawing as both of them colour it together. Without making a fuss, the kitty did exactly what its owner asked it to do.

The clip has been shared on a Twitter page called Buitengebieden, which often shares wholesome animal and bird videos. The video has been aptly captioned as "Why, just why mommy?" along with a laughing emoji.

Watch the video here:

With so much cuteness packed into this video, it's no wonder that it has gone viral with more than 4.8 million views. Since being shared on November 1, the clip has also amassed 19,200 retweets, 1,697 quote tweets and over 1.54 lakh likes so far.

Social media users loved the cute "teacher-student" video, and bombarded the post with comments and emojis. Some tagged their friends in the video while others posted similar clips of cats and their delightful antics.

One user commented on the cat's reaction and joked saying, "The look in the cat's eyes is saying 'I'll get you for this. If not in this life, then in the next. And unlike you, I have nine of them'.'' Others couldn't believe how a cat, who has a reputation for creating mischief, was so patient while filming the video.

A second user wrote, "I am looking at the cat's expression!!! That is the most socially developed cat I have ever seen in my LIFE & this clip is BEAUTIFUL!!!'' A third remarked, "That's one patient cat. Any after pictures of the attack.'' A fourth user reiterated the same saying, "I think cats can be surprisingly patient with babies and toddlers because they understand what they are."

