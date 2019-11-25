WeWork Chairman Shares Pic Of Michelin-Star Dinner Day After 2,400 Fired

A photograph shared by WeWork Chairman Marcelo Claure on Instagram.

Co-sharing workspace company WeWork Chairman Marcelo Claure shared a post of him enjoying a $100 pasta tasting dinner one day after laying off 2,400 employees.

Mr Claure posted a photo of the Pasta Tasting Menu in Babbo, a Michelin-starred restaurant in New York City, on his public Instagram story.

The restaurant's website says the Pasta Tasting Menu is $110 per person and accompanying wines charge $80 per person, reported Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, Mr Claure is now controlling WeWork with the technology investment company SoftBank.

WeWork released approximately 20 per cent of its staff on November 21.

This long-anticipated layoff is the biggest move by Japanese technology conglomerate SoftBank Group Corp, which is providing a $9.5 billion lifeline and will soon own about 80 per cent of WeWork's shares.

In an email to employees last week, Mr Claure said jobs would be eliminated in areas that "do not directly support our core business goals," referring to WeWork's main office-leasing operations.

Additionally, the company earlier said employees being laid off "will receive severance, continued benefits, and other forms of assistance to aid in their career transition."

