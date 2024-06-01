Indian-Origin Anant Yardi Takes Over As CEO Of Bankrupt WeWork: 5 Points

This leadership change comes as WeWork navigates bankruptcy.

Anant Yardi, an Indian-origin software tycoon, has become the new CEO of WeWork after acquiring a majority stake in the company. This change in leadership comes as WeWork navigates bankruptcy.

Mr Yardi, an IIT-Delhi alumnus, has invested over $200 million in equity and debt into WeWork over the past two years, according to the Financial Times. Founded in 2010 by Adam Neumann and Miguel McKelvey, WeWork once had a peak valuation of $47 billion but filed for bankruptcy in November 2023, dropping its valuation to $750 million by April 2024.

Here are some facts on Anant Yardi: