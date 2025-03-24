How Mumbai Executive Shed 30 kg By Strength Training And Proper Nutrition

Losing weight can be a challenging process, especially for those with slower metabolisms. Many people face obstacles during their weight loss journeys, and it's a common struggle that affects individuals from all walks of life. Inspiring weight loss stories often go viral on social media, where people share videos and testimonials about how they achieved their weight loss goals through simple routine changes, dietary adjustments, or exercise regimens.

Recently, Rohit Boda, a Managing Director, shared his inspiring weight loss journey. He initially lost 30 kilos, dropping from 104 kilos, but then faced a setback, hitting a critically low weight of 30 kilos. Remarkably, Mr Boda regained his health and balance, eventually stabilising at 74 kilos.

Mr Boda's 15-year fitness journey began when he weighed 104kg. As a young professional, he struggled to balance his career ambitions with his health. Determined to make a change, he worked hard to shed excess weight. However, his rapid transformation led to unintended consequences, causing his weight to drop dangerously low to 30kg.

He then decided to approach fitness with discipline and consistency, shedding weight properly. He avoided quick fixes and instead focused on sustainable lifestyle changes. He focused on strength training, mindful nutrition, and overall wellness. Ultimately, Mr Boda achieved a healthier weight and maintained it, highlighting the importance of patience, dedication, and responsible weight loss practices.

"Some discipline of 15 years from 104 kgs to 74 kgs! Life is about consistency and discipline when life pulls you! Pouring heart out for entrepreneurship," he captioned the video on Instagram.

Mr Boda's inspiring weight loss journey and message have resonated with many, garnering praise and admiration. Internet users commended his dedication, emphasizing the importance of discipline and consistency in achieving success. Many called the video "amazing'' and "inspiring".

As per his LinkedIn profile, Rohit Boda is an entrepreneur and business leader, serving as the Group Managing Director of JB Boda Group, a company specializing in insurance and reinsurance broking services. In addition to overseeing his family's business, Rohit is also the founder of RB Ventures, a venture based in Dubai.