Wedding Ring Lost At Bottom Of Lake Found After Two Months A volunteer said the chances of finding the ring were one in a million

The lake is drained every summer to remove silt and any rubbish. Alan Wilson, one of the volunteers in the clean-up, told BBC that it was a "chance in a million" that the children found the ring in the lake with 15,000 square metres of bed.



He said the children left as soon as they handed over the ring to him.



"But I didn't really take any details from them and after they gave me the ring, they just wandered off and I didn't see them again," he told BBC.



The ring owner now wants to reward the boys for finding his wedding ring and "being so honest", reported BBC.



Announcing the good news, the lake posted photos of Mr Watts cheerfully posing with his ring. The post also sought information about the boys who found the ring with a promise of a "small reward" from the ring owner.





