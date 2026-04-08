"We'd Genuinely Love To, But...": Iran Consulate's Response to Indian Man's Job Query Wins Internet

In a lighthearted and engaging exchange online, the Iranian Consulate General in Mumbai responded to a job-related query from an Indian social media user. The interaction began when X user Akshay Anand asked whether the consulate hires Indians for its social media team. Responding promptly, the consulate said it would genuinely welcome the idea but clarified that there are currently no open positions.

They added that while their current team is entirely Iranian, they have a "soft spot for India" and called the idea of hiring "Indian friends" in the future "pretty great."

"Hi, We'd genuinely love to, but at the moment there are no vacancies. Our current team is all Iranian (with a soft spot for #India), though bringing our Indian friends onboard someday is a pretty great idea," their reply read.

See the exchange here:

Hi,



We'd genuinely love to, but at the moment there are no vacancies.



Our current team is all Iranian (with a soft spot for #India), though bringing our Indian friends onboard someday is a pretty great idea.#Iran https://t.co/UgBEuMaQal — Consulate General of the I.R. Iran in Mumbai (@IRANinMumbai) April 8, 2026

The response stood out for its polite tone and candid nature. Several internet users praised the friendly response, with some users even jokingly asking to be added to a "waiting list."

One user wrote, "If there are any vacancies, please let me know. I am a polyglot with Hindi, English and Urdu in my academic curriculum. I have some conversational proficiency in Punjabi. A strong command of Hindi and Urdu will make it easier for me to learn Sanskrit and Persian. I would love to work for the Iranian embassy."

Another commented, "Sweet gesture. Will take it positively."

"Given the tendency of Indians on Twitter, this is really diplomacy going above and beyond," a third user noted.

In recent months, Iranian diplomatic social media accounts have built a reputation for their wit and subtle humour. This approach has become particularly noticeable amid the Iran-Israel-US war, especially in exchanges involving figures like US President Donald Trump, where Iranian digital teams have drawn attention for their sharp and sometimes sarcastic style.

India and Iran maintain strong, historic, and generally friendly relations anchored in civilisational links, energy security, and strategic regional connectivity, particularly through the Chabahar Port.