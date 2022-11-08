Water Tower As UFO? Man's Message To Friend In Smog-Filled Delhi Goes Viral

Social media users blamed the toxic air of Delhi.

Delhi has been battling severe air pollution since Diwali. Farm fires, stubble burning and unfavourable weather have pushed pollution in Delhi-NCR towards the "emergency" zone. Breathing as well as visibility has become a task in the capital and this picture shared by a man says it all.

A Twitter user shared a picture of a flying saucer in Delhi which turned out to be a water tower, thanks to the optical illusion caused by Delhi's smog. The picture looked similar to a UFO and it also caught the attention of the netizens.

The Twitter user received the picture from a friend and he shared a screenshot of his text exchange with the friend. The friend in the message wrote explained that what looks like a UFO (unidentified flying object) is actually a water tower.

The image shows the top of the water tower which is giving an illusion of a UFO hovering in the sky. The caption of the post read, "Text from a friend in Delhi."

Check out the post here:

text from a friend in delhi pic.twitter.com/UteRaiMIOi — Neeche Se Topper (@NeecheSeTopper) November 7, 2022

The post was shared on Twitter on Monday, the picture has accumulated more than 38,000 likes and over 4,000 retweets.

Social media users blamed the toxic air of Delhi. A user wrote, "Yep, there is basically a toxic haze hanging on the air at all hours of the day. It is worst during the dawn and the evening, which is expected for smog." Another user wrote, "Now UFOs can fly around Delhi in broad daylight and pretend to be water tanks when spotted."

"OMG, I can't stop laughing. This was epic but the comments on this post are next level," the third comment read. "Respiratory damage," the fourth wrote.

As per data released by the Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi's AQI stood at 354, Noida's stood at 328 and Ghaziabad's stood at 304. Begusarai (Bihar), Ballabgarh, Faridabad, Kaithal and Gurugram in Haryana and Gwalior (MP) were also among the most polluted cities on Monday.



