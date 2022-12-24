Watch: Zomato Delivery Agent Dances Outside Wedding Venue, Internet Calls It 'Wholesome'

The video has garnered nearly 5,000 likes and over 46,000 views.

Social media is filled with videos of people dancing and showcasing their talent. Recently, a video of a Zomato delivery agent dancing to the Hindi song 'Sapne Mein Milti Hai' is doing rounds on the internet.

The short clip was shared on Instagram just a few hours ago by user Pulkit Kochar. It showed a man grooving to the iconic song outside a wedding venue while sporting a Zomato t-shirt.

"Wholesome," Mr Kochar wrote in the caption of the post, which has garnered nearly 5,000 likes and over 46,000 views.

Watch the video below:

In the clip, the Zomato delivery executive is seen dancing to famous Asha Bhosle and Suresh Wadkar's song 'Sapne Mein Milti Hai'. Guests at the wedding venue are also seen grooving to the same track. The person who recorded the now-viral video showed both sides simultaneously through the glass window.

Internet users were quick to react to the post. They flooded the comment section with heart and lovestruck emojis.

"If I saw him dancing I'd really invite him in for food," wrote one user. "@Zomato yaar kitna wholesome workforce hai aapka (what a wholesome workforce you have)," said another.

A third user commented, "This is so cute yaar," while a fourth added, "@zomato always bringin the best vibes".

Meanwhile, last month a similar video had gone viral on social media. It showed a man wearing a Zomato t-shirt dancing in the middle of the road to make an Instagram reel. The video was shared on Twitter by a user who goes by the name 'Mask'. Many users said till now they thought their orders are delayed because of traffic jams, but now they know it is not the only reason.

