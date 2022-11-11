Viral Video: Man In Zomato T-Shirt Dances On Road, Internet's Worry Is...

The man in Zomato t-shirt stopped his scooter and started dancing on the road.

A video going viral on social media shows a man wearing a Zomato t-shirt dancing in the middle of the road to make Instagram Reel. The short clip has been posted on Twitter by a user who goes by the name 'Mask' and shows the man parking his scooter carrying the Zomato delivery box and breaking into dance. Many users said till now they thought their orders are delayed because of traffic jams, but now they know it is not the only reason.

The 31-second clips shows the man matching steps with the music beats being played in the background. However, the location where the video has been shot and the time is not known.

Me : delivery guy is late maybe he must have been stuck in traffic.



Le delivery guy: pic.twitter.com/2xTpuI8dYO — Mask 🎭 (@Mr_LoLwa) November 8, 2022

The video has attracted a barrage of comments from Twitter users. Some of the liked the man's dance performance.

"Such a talent," one user commented. "Actually He wanted to Join DID Season 89 but after watching last season he changed his mind," said another user.

Other users joked that the performance led to the food losing its freshness and getting cold.

A couple of months ago, another video gained traction on social media that showed a food-delivery executive breaking into some 'garba' moves while on duty.

The video was shared by Instagram user @iamparalkar. In the clip, the Zomato delivery executive was seen walking on the premises of a private property. He then started doing garba dance as soon as he heard some music playing in the background.

It was viewed 2.1 million times, and had 2.13 lakh likes and hundreds of comments.

