Watch: Young Elephant Hugs Caretaker, Refusing To Let Go

Wild animals often form strong bonds with the humans who care for them, and a heartwarming video showcasing the deep attachment between a young elephant and its caregiver has captured the hearts of many social media users.



Ananth Rupanagudi, a railway bureaucrat, shared this touching video on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday, and it has since garnered an impressive 40,000 views. In the clip, the elephant embraces the man with its trunk. Despite the man's attempts to ride as a pillion passenger on a two-wheeler, it becomes evident that the elephant is not ready to part ways.

The young elephant continues to insist on hugging its beloved caretaker despite several exchanges of embraces between them. Unfortunately, the location and time of the video are unknown, adding an air of mystery to this beautiful display of animal-human compassion.

"The bond between the elephant and its caretaker is incredible - it won't let him go!" Rupanagudi captioned the video.



"Oh, such a heartwarming bond... God bless... this video made my day," a user wrote.



"What a profound relationship between a man and an elephant, truly heartwarming," said another. "Notice how carefully he handles... he is very gentle... he knows he is powerful... look at 0.22," a third commented.



"Beauty, innocence, purity, harmlessness, selfless love, and bonding-qualities often hard to find among humans," a fourth said.



Baby Elephant Rushes To Save 'Drowning' Human Friend



In October 2016, a heartwarming moment was captured on camera as a baby elephant waded through water to save his human best friend from 'drowning.' The footage was beloved by millions online and was filmed at the Elephant Nature Park in Northern Thailand.

This young elephant spots a man he thinks is drowning in the river, and rushes across to save him, so tenderly. We are so lucky to share the world with such creatures. They are so unlucky to share it with us. pic.twitter.com/BIyQSqJ5HU — Ben Goldsmith (@BenGoldsmith) September 15, 2019



The video showed the trainer swimming in water, while Kham Lha, the elephant, misunderstood and thought that her trainer, Darrick, needed help. The elephant rushed to rescue her human, almost as if it were a reflex action.

