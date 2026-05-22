Watch: Woman Swept Away By Raging Flood Waters While Stepping Off Bus In New York City

New York City has been battered by relentless torrential rains and severe thunderstorms, triggering fierce flash floods across multiple boroughs. The intense downpour has completely submerged streets, paralysed local infrastructure, and overwhelmed the city's drainage systems. Highlighting the extreme dangers of recent flash floods, a viral social media clip shows a woman being carried off by a violent current as she exited a public bus.

The 15-second footage shows a woman in a pink top being swept away by the raging floodwaters as she steps off a bus. Unable to pull up to the curb due to severe flooding, the driver stopped mid-street, forcing the woman and other passengers to jump directly into the dangerous currents to reach the footpath.

The woman, however, failed to gauge the distance properly and hit the edge of the curb before being swept away as panicked onlookers attempted to chase her.

As the video went viral, social media users questioned whether the driver could have parked the bus closer to the sidewalk, thereby allowing the woman to deboard safely.

"The bus driver knew damn well he could have pulled up closer. Hope she's fine at the end," said one user while another added: "NYC really charges people $5k rent just to experience live-action Titanic on the way home."

A third commented: "Oh my god. I hope she is okay. It looks like she slammed her head into the concrete. Could have been serious."

Check The Viral Clip Here:

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New York Floods

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani claimed that Wednesday night's storm was so intense that the city's sewer system was overwhelmed by the amount of rain. Mamdani, who toured some of the damage in Hollis, said the city is only built to handle up to two inches per hour of rain, but it appears that the area got a lot more than that, according to CBS News.

Mamdani directed overwhelmed residents to the website reportdamage.nyc.gov. He also claimed that if residents call 311 about things like basement flooding, street flooding or sewer backup, the city would try to send help.