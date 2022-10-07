Watch: Woman Revisits Dog She Fed During Covid Lockdown, Internet Is All Hearts

The video garnered more than 730,000 views and over 107,000 likes.

A heartwarming video showing a woman revisiting the dog she fed during the COVID-19 lockdown is gaining traction on the internet. The clip was shared on Instagram by user Priyanka Chaubal, a Mumbai resident who runs the page 'stray dog feeder Andheri'.

In the short video, Ms Chaubal said that she missed the bus to her office and decided to visit a nearby temple. There she found one of the dogs she fed during the lockdown in 2020. Ms Chaubal said that it took no time for it to recognise her as she went to the pooch. She even fed the dog some biscuits she had in her bag.

"Even after years they recognise us. They are so loyal, definitely, they deserve all our love," the dog feeder wrote in the caption of the post.

Watch the adorable video below:

Since being shared, the video has garnered more than 730,000 views and over 107,000 likes. Internet users flooded the comment section with heartwarming reactions and lovestruck emojis.

"They never ever forget someone who has ever kept their hand on their head with love... feeding is a huge thing...these lovely souls are beautiful," wrote one user. "If we show them little love they will love us for the rest of their life," added another.

However, some even urged others not to feed sugar biscuits to dogs. "Please don't give biscuits to dogs. this much sugar is not good for them. I totally appreciate your gesture but It's better to give bread," wrote one. "Please dont feed Parle G to dogs.. i repeat dont... your intentions may be pure but it is not at all healthy for them...it can affect adversely," added another.

Meanwhile, videos of adorable dogs are frequently shared on social media. Earlier this week, a video showing a little boy playing fetch with his neighbour's dog had gone viral on Twitter. In the clip, a two-year-old was seen racing around the garden and tossing a ball to the pooch across the fence. On the other hand, the pet dog was seen fetching the ball and returning it to the little boy.

The clip garnered more than 4.5 lakh views and received over 13,000 likes.