This Video Of A Toddler Hiding Lollipop From Mom Melts Hearts On The Internet

The clip was posted by video creator Lanie Churco on Instagram

Kids' videos are one category which is always a hit on the internet. It keeps us entertained and helps in releasing stress. Well, a new video has surfaced on the internet of a toddler hiding a lollipop from her mom during bedtime. This clip is a delight to watch.

The clip posted by video creator Lanie Churco on Instagram shows the mom opening the bedroom door. Seconds later, the little girl and her dad quickly hide a lollipop beneath the bed cover. That's not all, the video further shows the little girl smiling her heart out to convince her mom.

Watch the video here:

Along with the video, Ms Churco wrote, "Spoiled rotten!!" Isn't this adorable? Since the video was uploaded, it has amassed 27.3 million views, 2.7 million likes and several comments.

A user commented, "The smile tho along with the 2 little teeth to the bottom." Another user commented, "She is too adorable to resist. I could not resist her either." "Oh! That smile," the third expressed.

