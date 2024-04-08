Watch: Woman Gives Tour Of Her Tiny Flat In London With Rs 2 Lakh Rent, Internet Reacts

A home tour video showing a tiny studio apartment in London has left internet stunned

While most renters prioritise affordability and comfort, size sometimes takes a backseat, especially for those living alone. However, a recent video from London has gone viral, highlighting the extreme cost of living in a prime location.

The video, uploaded by @instablog9ja on X, showcases a tiny home in Central London, a notoriously expensive area. The shockingly high rent has sparked online discussions about the trade-off between affordability and a coveted central address.

Despite boasting basic amenities like a kitchen, bathroom, shelves, and a balcony, the flat's size is causing a stir. London's reputation as the UK's priciest city isn't helping either, raising questions about the value for money in this compact space.

The video, filmed by a woman, shows a cramped living situation. On one side, a tiny room barely bigger than a garage holds a bed and a wall-mounted TV, with just a small shelf for additional storage. Moving on, the viewer encounters an equally miniature bathroom. Incredibly, the narrator reveals the rent for this space: a staggering Pound 1,850 (over Rs 1.9 lakh).

See the video here:

London resident gives a tour of his £1850 per month apartment

pic.twitter.com/gzskZanmZw — Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) April 6, 2024

Internet users were left shocked after watching the video and couldn't believe that such a tiny apartment could cost a bomb. Many also expressed serious concerns about the city's exorbitant cost of living and raised questions about housing affordability.

A user wrote, "Was hoping to see an exquisitely furnished and spacious apartment. Abroad is a scam. If you have money stay in Nigeria and enjoy your money."

"Everyone wants to live in London whereas there are other places one can live comfortably in the UK," another user wrote.

