Video: Indian-Origin Shares Perks Of Living In Small London Flat With Baby

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. An Indian-origin woman in London shared benefits of small apartment living. She explained that small spaces encourage thoughtful purchases and cut costs. Cleanliness is easier to maintain due to limited space for clutter.

In a video going viral online, an Indian-origin woman living in London recently shared why she and her husband enjoy raising their 7-month-old baby in a small apartment. In the clip, shared on Instagram, Natasha opened up about the realities of parenting in a small flat and why she has no regrets about not moving to a bigger place. She revealed that she and her husband seriously considered upsizing when they were planning to have a baby, but ultimately decided to stay in their small London flat, which she now believes has surprising perks.

"All the reasons I've loved living in a small home with a baby," the woman said in the clip, jokingly adding that she might be "gaslighting" herself into enjoying it. She further shared a few advantages of living in a small apartment that resonated with several social media users.

Watch the video below:

First, the woman claimed that having a small home makes you more proactive about what you bring into it. Due to space constraints, every purchase is deliberate, which lowers maintenance and consumption expenses, she said, adding that the savings can eventually help you buy other things or even finance a family trip.

Natasha further said that living in a small space makes cleanliness a necessity. She explained that since there is no space for mess, you strive to keep things tidy and uncluttered.

For new parents, the woman said that a small space can be ideal as you can hear your baby cry from anywhere, and you can get to them in seconds. Babies only need a limited area to play, therefore, because you live in a city, you can either stay at home or go to a nearby park, she said.

A small apartment can also make for a close-knit family. "There's nowhere to escape to. You're always together," she said.

"I hope it goes without saying I am confident a big home can give you many other wonderful things we can't have, but sharing this for anyone in a similar position as this is what I needed to hear when we were still deciding," she added.

Natasha shared the video last month. Since then, it has accumulated more than 35,000 views and several likes.

Reacting to the clip, one user wrote, "It's not gaslighting, it's making sense. Found your video at right time."

"I appreciate having one floor so much with my newborn. Would actually recommend everyone to just stay in their flats until bubba is 1," commented another.