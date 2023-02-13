Watch: Wholesome Exchange Between Tamil Nadu Mahout And Thai Trainer Wins Internet

The video has accumulated more than 13,000 views and hundreds of likes.

An interesting conversation between a Tamil Nadu forest department mahout and a Thai trainer is going viral on social media after a video was uploaded on Twitter by Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Supriya Sahu. In the caption of her post, Ms Sahu wrote that 13 mahouts and cavadis (assistant trainers) from Tamil Nadu Forest Department are currently getting trained at Thailand Elephant Conservation Centre.

During one of the sessions, one mahout named Boman from Tamil Nadu was seen teaching Tamil to one of his Thai counterparts, Somchat. In return, Boman learned some Thai from Somchat. "Bomman our Mahout is teaching some Tamil to the Thai trainer, Somchat & learning some Thai from him during the lunch break. Heartwarming camaraderie.. 13 Mahouts & Cavadis from TN Forest Dept are getting trained at Thailand Elephant Conservation Centre," Ms Sahu wrote in the caption.

Bomman our Mahout is teaching some Tamil to the Thai trainer,Somchat & learning some Thai from him during the lunch break. Heartwarming camaraderie 😊13 Mahouts & Cavadis from TN Forest Dept are getting trained at Thailand Elephant Conservation Centre. #TNForest@IndiainThailandpic.twitter.com/Ey60f6k6F9 — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) February 7, 2023

Ms Sahu, who is currently the Additional Chief Secretary for Environment, Climate Change, and Forests, shared the video a few days back. Since then, it has accumulated more than 13,000 views and hundreds of likes.

Internet users praised the two professionals for making an effort to make communication simple for one another and also for attempting to learn a new language. "After their training ..while they are coming back..we are ready to give them a warm welcome," wrote one user.

"Yesterday I watched the documentary - The Elephant Whisphers in Netflix in which the documentary elaborately depicts the love and care of Bomman and his wife towards raising the abandoned baby elephants with stunning visuals of Sathyamangalam Forest," commented another.

Meanwhile, IAS Supriya Sahu is an avid social media user. Earlier this month, she shared an adorable video of a baby elephant exploring its surroundings at Anamalai Tiger Reserve, Tamil Nadu. The video collected more than 48,000 views, along with a ton of comments gushing over the baby elephant.

