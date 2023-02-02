Adorable Video Shows Baby Elephant Exploring Its Surroundings At Tiger Reserve

Many called the gentle giant "cute" while praising the video.

Is there anything better than cute animal videos? To make your day a little bit brighter, Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Supriya Sahu shared an adorable video of a baby elephant exploring its surroundings at Anamalai Tiger Reserve, Tamil Nadu.

The video shows a baby elephant and its family in Anamalai Tiger Reserve. The clips show the tiny jumbo happily running around and exploring its surrounding under the watchful eyes of its parents.

The caption of the post reads, "Cuteness overload this kutty (baby) elephant in our Anamalai Tiger reserve is having a ball exploring her new world under the watchful eyes of her parents.Most adorable. TN has 5 elephant reserves #TNForest brilliant video by Dhanuparan"

Watch the video:

Cuteness overload ❤️ this kutty (baby) elephant in our Anamalai Tiger reserve is having a ball exploring her new world under the watchful eyes of her parents.Most adorable. TN has 5 elephant reserves #TNForest brilliant video by Dhanuparan pic.twitter.com/jmg28GOqnt — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) February 1, 2023

The video has collected 48,000 views, along with a ton of comments gushing over the baby elephant. Many called the gentle giant "cute" while praising the video.

A user commented, "This cute little kid is getting overjoyed upon seeing her cousin and aunt coming to her house for vacation.."

Another user wrote, "The greener the pastures are, the more joyful the species are!"

The third user commented, "This post very wonderful and Tn Anamalai Tiger reserve is having a ball exploring mam"

The fourth user expressed, "Just so cute. Has the baby been named yet?? I would call it Golu."





