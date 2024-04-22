Watch: These Eco-Friendly Polling Booths In Tamil Nadu Is Made Of Coconut, Bamboo Leaves

Signages are made from hand written cloth banners avoiding flex material.

Indian Administrative Service officer, Supriya Sahu's recent video has gone viral. The clip showcases a one-of-a-kind "Green polling booth" in Tamil Nadu's Tirupathur District. This innovative booth, a collaboration between the District Collector and TN Climate Change Mission volunteers, highlights the state's commitment to sustainability.

Made with natural materials for shade and decoration, these eco-friendly booths - around 10 in total - are a refreshing sight and a testament to environmental consciousness.

These unique polling booths cleverly use coconut and bamboo leaves to create cool, natural shade. Adding a touch of local tradition, banana and palm leaves offer a warm welcome, making the voting experience both eco-friendly and culturally significant.

Additionally, the signs at these booths are made from hand-written cloth banners instead of flex material, promoting sustainability and minimizing plastic waste.

See the video here:

This is a Green Polling Booth in Tirupathur District in TN set up by the District Collector with our young Green fellows working under the TN Climate Change Mission. Around 10 such booths have been made across the state. To beat the heat Coconut and Bamboo Leaves are used for… pic.twitter.com/yDaSO09AsC — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) April 19, 2024

Since being posted, the video has collected over 43,000 views on X and an array of comments.

"Very beautiful and energising polling booth in Tirupathur;palm and banana leaves are a prosperous sight of tropical green and a good welcome sign to be appreciated. In hot weather the sight of it provides relief. TN climimate change mission deserve admiration," a user wrote on X.

"I really appreciate whoever made this for people during the summer," another user commented.

"Awesome. This green roof over voters standing under the hot sun PIONEERED by Green TN CLIMATE CHANGE MISSION should be done across India for better voting percentage," the third user wrote.